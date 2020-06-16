Maha govt covered up over 950 COVID-19 deaths: Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt covered up over 950 COVID-19 deaths: Devendra Fadnavis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 20:04 ist
Maharashtra leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis (AFP File Photo)

In a serious development, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not reported as many as 950 deaths because of COVID-19.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has brought this to light.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to Fadnavis, there has been gross violation of ICMR guidelines.

"The BMC has suppressed around 950 deaths. There have been around  3,300 COVID-19 deaths while the BMC has revealed only around 2,250 deaths," state BJP vice president Dr Kirit Somaiya said.

"It is a cover-up," said Fadnavis.

However, there has been no immediate reaction from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Before announcing COVID-19 related deaths, it is examined by the Death Audit Committee formed by the BMC. We have noticed that there are at least 451 recent deaths that were not declared as COVID-19 deaths. As per the ICMR guidelines, these were COVID-19 deaths but the Death Audit Committee showed these as non-COVID-19 deaths," he said.

Fadnavis,  a former chief minister,  also alleged that here were 500 Covid-19 deaths that were not reported to the Death Audit Committee. "So there are around 950 Covid-19 deaths that are suppressed. This is serious and criminal in nature," he said.

"The State Government itself has directed to set up Death Audit Committee at every district & Municipal Corporation level. When there are clear guidelines by @WHO & @ICMRDELHI on identifying #COVID_19 & non-Covid cases,is this committee made to prevent deaths or to hide numbers?," Fadnavis tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Devendra Fadnavis
BJP
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
BMC
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
ICMR
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 