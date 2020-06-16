Maharashtra govt covered up over 950 COVID-19 deaths: Devendra Fadnavis

In a serious development, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not reported as many as 950 deaths because of COVID-19.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has brought this to light.

According to Fadnavis, there has been gross violation of ICMR guidelines.

"The BMC has suppressed around 950 deaths. There have been around 3,300 COVID-19 deaths while the BMC has revealed only around 2,250 deaths," state BJP vice president Dr Kirit Somaiya said.

"It is a cover-up," said Fadnavis.

However, there has been no immediate reaction from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"Before announcing COVID-19 related deaths, it is examined by the Death Audit Committee formed by the BMC. We have noticed that there are at least 451 recent deaths that were not declared as COVID-19 deaths. As per the ICMR guidelines, these were COVID-19 deaths but the Death Audit Committee showed these as non-COVID-19 deaths," he said.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, also alleged that here were 500 Covid-19 deaths that were not reported to the Death Audit Committee. "So there are around 950 Covid-19 deaths that are suppressed. This is serious and criminal in nature," he said.

"The State Government itself has directed to set up Death Audit Committee at every district & Municipal Corporation level. When there are clear guidelines by @WHO & @ICMRDELHI on identifying #COVID_19 & non-Covid cases,is this committee made to prevent deaths or to hide numbers?," Fadnavis tweeted.