Maharashtra govt scraps Police Naik post in promotion chain

Police Constables now have the opportunity to directly be promoted to the post of Sub-Inspectors. In a path-breaking decision, the Maharashtra government has given in-principle approval to scrap the post of Police Naik in the promotion chain.

The current police promotion chain is Police Constable, Police Naik, Head Constable, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector, Police Sub-Inspector, Assistant Police Inspector and Inspector.

Under the new proposal, after 10 years of service, a Police Constable will stand the chance of becoming a head constable and in 20 years get promoted as Assistant Police Sub Inspector and finally in 30 years as Police Sub Inspector.

The removal of the delay required for promotion is expected to significantly increase their morale and efficiency.

As a result, there will be a significant increase in the efficiency of the police force, and there will be greater ease in maintaining law and order, solving crimes, and helping ordinary citizens, which will help to enhance the image of the police force.

A high-powered committee chaired by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte made the recommendations following which the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week with instructions that immediate action to be taken and government decision should be issued.

With this, 15,150 personnel would be eligible for immediate promotion. Earlier, due to the number of stages in the promotion chain, many police constables were deprived of the position of sub-inspector in their entire tenure. Those who did not get promotion were given higher salary scales as per the assured progress scheme.

Due to the long duration required for promotion, most of the officers did not get the opportunity to be promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police. However, with this characteristic decision, the professionalism of the police force will have a positive impact. Hence, there will definitely be a substantial increase in crime detection and prevention.

