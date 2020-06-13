Maharashtra govt slashes COVID-19 testing price in private labs by half

The Maharashtra government has slashed 50-percent of the charges levied by private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 tests.

This will make the coronavirus test charges in the state uniform and also the lowest in the country, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The private labs were charging between Rs.4,500 and Rs.5,200.

“Even several organisations which wanted to conduct such tests on their employees found it too expensive and hence we decided to study the issue,” Tope said.

A committee of experts headed by top health officials headed by Dr. Suhakar Shinde and comprising Dr. Sadhna Tayde, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, and Prof. Amit Joshi went into the issue in detail, a press statement said.

"They have recommended a maximum rate of between Rs.2,200-Rs.2,800 which we have accepted and implemented. This will prove to be a huge relief to the people," he said.