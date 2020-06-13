Maharashtra govt slashes COVID-19 testing price by half

Maharashtra govt slashes COVID-19 testing price in private labs by half

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS ,
  • Jun 13 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 18:52 ist

The Maharashtra government has slashed 50-percent of the charges levied by private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 tests.

This will make the coronavirus test charges in the state uniform and also the lowest in the country, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The private labs were charging between Rs.4,500 and Rs.5,200.

“Even several organisations which wanted to conduct such tests on their employees found it too expensive and hence we decided to study the issue,” Tope said.

A committee of experts headed by top health officials headed by Dr. Suhakar Shinde and comprising Dr. Sadhna Tayde, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, and Prof. Amit Joshi went into the issue in detail,  a press statement said.

"They have recommended a maximum rate of between Rs.2,200-Rs.2,800  which we have accepted and implemented. This will prove to be a huge relief to the people," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

 