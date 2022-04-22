Maharashtra govt to start virtual classes to teach Marathi to people abroad: Minister

Maha govt to start online Marathi classes abroad

  • Apr 22 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 17:37 ist

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai on Friday said the state government will start virtual classes to teach Marathi to people abroad who want the younger generation to learn the language.

The state minister of industries and Marathi language made the announcement while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 95th Marathi Literary meet being held at Udgir. Desai also spoke about the initiatives carried out by the Marathi language department.

"Earlier, there was a law to have signboards of shops made in Marathi. But small establishments were exempted from the rule, and that was also corrected," he said.

A proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking an "aristocratic status" for Marathi and a response is being awaited, the minister said, adding that the Mumbai University has made an application to make Marathi as a 'language of employment.

"The government will set up Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in every district to study various dialects of the language and Marathi literature of the respective district. The state government will start virtual classrooms for people living abroad who want the younger generation to learn the language," Desai said. 

