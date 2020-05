In what could snowball into a big issue, the Maharashtra government has asked the Centre not to charge the migrant workers who are returning back home in trains.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a formal request to the Narendra Modi government.

"The migrants have been deeply affected as they have no source of income for the last few days because of the COVID-19 outbreak," Thackeray said and requested the Railway Ministry not to charge any fare from them.