Maharashtra hospital fire: Rahul Gandhi asks state govt to provide all assistance to families of victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Covid-19 patients who died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and appealed to the state government to provide all necessary assistance to them.

Thirteen Covid-19 patients died in the blaze at the intensive care unit of the private hospital on Friday, police said.

The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar shortly after 3 am, an official said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 5.20 am, he added.

"Tragic news has been received from Vijay Vallabh Covid centre in Virar about the death of patients due to a fire. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Gandhi said on Telegram.

"I appeal to the State Govt and Congress workers to provide all necessary assistance," the former Congress chief said.

The Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena have a coalition government in Maharashtra.