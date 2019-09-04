Maharashtra, Karnataka plan tourism projects in J&K

BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Karnataka are planning to invest in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, a month after the Modi administration scrapped the special status for this region paving the way for non-residents to buy land there.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykuma Rawal announced that the state had plans to build two tourist resorts in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The resorts will be built through the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). “We are going to write to the Governor there through our Governor and Chief Minister seeking land. We have decided to buy either government or private land,” Rawal told reporters, adding that the MTDC board had, on August 28, decided to earmark Rs 1 crore each to set up resorts in Srinagar and Ladakh.

Taking inspiration from Maharashtra, Karnataka’s Tourism Minister C T Ravi announced a similar plan. “After Maharashtra took the initiative, we want to have Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) hotels in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” Ravi told DH.

“We already have our hotels in Goa and Ooty. I will take this before the Cabinet for approval soon,” he said. KSTDC runs the popular Mayura chain of hotels for tourists.

Ravi even tweeted his plan: “Karnataka’s art, architecture, culture & traditions can be showcased in India’s crown, resulting in a win-win situation for both states.”

Last month, the Centre abrogated provisions under Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir and barred outsiders from buying land there. The Centre has also bifurcated the state to make Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories from October 31. While the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry, the Union Territory of Ladakh, like Chandigarh, will not.