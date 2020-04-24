Man beaten on suspicion of being COVID-19 patient, dies

Maharashtra: Man beaten on suspicion of being COVID-19 patient, dies

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 24 2020, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 09:41 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said.

The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said.

The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, the station house officer of the Khadakpada police station said.

Maharashtra
Thane
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Assault
Death
