Maharashtra: Man booked for making false coronavirus claim

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 25 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 14:31 ist
Representative image.

A case was registered against a 40-year-old man who allegedly made a false claim that he was suffering from COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

An offence under section 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against a Thane resident on Tuesday, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of the Kasarwadavli police station said.

The man allegedly posted a message on a WhatsApp group stating that he had contracted coronavirus infection and that he did not wish to be admitted to a hospital till his condition deteriorates, the official said.

When the message was brought to the police's notice, a medical team rushed to the man's house for verification and found that he had lied, he said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he added.

The authorities have been taking strict action against rumor-mongers and those spreading false information about COVID-19 on social media.

