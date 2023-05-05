Maharashtra man gets 3-month jail in cheque bounce case

Maharashtra: Man gets 3 months in jail in cheque bounce case; told to pay double the amount

The complainant said he could not get back his money from Gupte despite attempts

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 05 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 14:00 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced a businessman to rigorous imprisonment for three months in a cheque bounce case and directed him to pay Rs 4 lakh, which is double the amount.

The order was passed by Thane Judicial First Class Magistrate Rajesh Patki on May 2, a copy of which was made available on Friday.

Advocates Baldev Rajput and Priyanka Dafle who represented complainant Abhimanyu Mansukh told the court that their client and the businessman Ratnakant Gupte, proprietor of Globe Overseas Services, were friends.

Also read | Karnataka: BJP MLA convicted in cheque bounce case

They said the complainant on July 20, 2011, had given a loan of Rs 2 lakh to the Gupte.

In July 2018, Gupte issued a cheque of Rs 2 lakh in the name of the Mansukh but the bank dishonoured it citing “insufficient funds”, the court was told.

The complainant said he could not get back his money from Gupte despite attempts.

The court held Gupte guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for three months apart from directing him to pay double the cheque amount – Rs 4 lakh.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 