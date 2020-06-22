Man jumps into wife's pyre, then into well, dies

Maharashtra: Man jumps into wife's funeral pyre, then into well, dies

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Jun 22 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 21:28 ist
Representative image/istock

A man distressed at the death of his pregnant teen wife committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a well moments after he was pulled out of her burning pyre by those attending the funeral, police in Chandrapur in Maharashtra said.

The incident happened in Bhangaram-Talodhi village, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, said a Gondpipri police station official.

"Kishor Khatik married 19-year-old Ruchita on March 19. She had gone out to answer nature's call on Sunday evening and her body was later found floating in a well. While she was being cremated on Monday, he jumped into the pyre but was rescued by those present," Inspector Sandeep Dhobe said.

"He sustained burn injuries. However, moments later, he jumped into a well located near the crematorium. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Death
Suicide
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 