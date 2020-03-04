Maharashtra: Man sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting wife's suicide

A district court here sentenced a 32-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife's suicide.

In an order issued on February 29, district judge R V Tamhankar sentenced Sanjay Tangade to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

Tangade's sister-in-law, who is the second accused in the case, was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted by the court.

Prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre informed the court that the accused, who is a resident of Murdha Khadi in Uttan town of Maharashtra, married the victim Monica in July 2016.

Within a couple of months into the marriage, Tangade started harassing the victim, forcing her to go back to her parents' house, she said.

Fed up of the constant harassment, the victim hanged herself on November 2016, she added.

The court found the accused guilty under sections 498A (Husband or relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.