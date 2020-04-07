Maha: Indonesia-returned man tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra: Man tests coronavirus positive after return from Indonesia

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 17:14 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A Chandrapur resident who recently returned from Indonesia and is quarantined at neighbouring Nagpur in Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

The man is a member of the Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamaat and since he has not come back to Chandrapur after returning from Indonesia, the district administration is trying to gather more information about him, the official said on Monday.

Four couples from the district went to Indonesia in February and flew back to Delhi in the third week of last month. They later took a domestic flight and reached Nagpur where they were kept under quarantine at an MLA hostel, the official said.

None of them has since returned to Chandrapur, which is located about 150 km from Nagpur.

One of these persons, who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur on Monday, the official said.

When contacted, Chandrapur Collector Dr Kunal Khemnar said, "We have sought details of the person as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district. After getting all details of his travel history, we will decide the course of action."

A religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

