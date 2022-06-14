Aurangabad men aggrieved with wives pray to peepal tree

Maharashtra: Men aggrieved with wives worship peepal tree, seek law against injustice they face at home

Some men not happy with their spouses formed a 'patni peedit' ashram in Aurangabad a few years back to raise their grievances

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jun 14 2022, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 10:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A group of men aggrieved with their wives held an agitation here in Maharashtra, demanding laws against "injustice" they face at home, and took 108 anti-clockwise rounds around a peepal tree, praying not to get the same life partner again.

Some men not happy with their spouses formed a 'patni peedit' ashram in Aurangabad a few years back to raise their grievances. They staged a demonstration here on Monday. The ashram founder, Bharat Fulare, told PTI that on the occasion of 'Vat Purnima', which is being celebrated on Tuesday, women worship banyan trees and pray for a happy married life and to get the same husband for seven lives.

"Hence, one day before that, we worshipped a peepal tree here, praying not to get the same life partner again," he said. "Many laws have been made to empower women, but they are also being misused, he said. "Now, there is also a need to make laws for men so that they can raise their voice against the injustice that they face. Hence, we held this agitation," he said. 

