Maharashtra: MSF jawan critical after being shot at by suspended Army man, aide

MSF jawan Milind Samadhan Khobragade (29) has been hospitalised and is in critical condition after being hit by bullets in the stomach and head

  • Dec 11 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 22:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A suspended Army jawan and one more person has been arrested for allegedly firing two shots on Sunday evening at a Maharashtra Security Force personnel on duty at Mine Number 6 of Western Coalfields Limited in Kanhan in Nagpur, a police official said.

MSF jawan Milind Samadhan Khobragade (29) has been hospitalised and is in critical condition after being hit by bullets in the stomach and head, the official added. "One of the accused is a suspended Army jawan from Kolari Tekdi here with a criminal record. He has been issued a dismissal notice by the Army. The second person held is a resident of Kandri," he said, "The suspended Army jawan had an argument last month with a personnel posted at the mine. The duo was looking for this person and moving in the area in a suspicious manner at 3:30pm. When Khobragade objected to their presence, they shot at his stomach and then on his head when fell down," he said.

The two had fled the spot but were arrested some time later, the Kanhan police station official said, adding they have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions. 

