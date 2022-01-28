Maharashtra NCC directorate bags PM banner at Republic Day Camp

The Maharashtra Directorate of National Cadet Corps (NCC) has won the Prime Minister’s banner at the Republic Day Camp.

The prestigious PM banner has been won by the State Directorate after seven years. The last time the state won the banner was in 2014.

Cadets from 17 NCC Directorates from various States participated in the month-long RDC Camp this year.

Maharashtra State Directorate had also fielded a Contingent of 57 Cadets, both Boys and Girls, drawn from various districts.

The RDC 2022 for the NCC during the year commemorating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Swarnim Vijay Varsh culminated with the PM’s Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented the prestigious PM Banner to Maj Gen Y P Khanduri, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Maharashtra.

Senior Under Officer Siddhesh Jadhav was the Banner Bearer and Cadet Capt Nikita Khot was the Trophy bearer.

In the month-long Camp, the Cadets did their best in various competitions like Drill, Rajpath Marching, Guard of Honour to PM, PM’s Rally Line Layout, Flag Area briefing and Cultural Event. The consistent excellent performance of the contingent throughout the Camp in all events saw the NCC Directorate Maharashtra being adjudged the best directorate.

Brig R K Gaikwad, Commander NCC Group Pune complimented the contingent that was led by Lt Col Anirudh Sinh, assisted by Maj Arusha Shete and S/O Manoj Phirange and the Cadets for their outstanding performance.

Noting the young profile of the cadets, who are mostly born in this century, the Prime Minister underlined their role in taking the country towards 2047. “Your efforts and resolve and the fulfilment of those resolutions will be the achievement and success of India”, he said.

The Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister talked about the steps being taken to strengthen the NCC in the country in a period when the country is moving forward with new resolutions. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country. In the last two years, 1 lakh new cadets have been created in the border areas of the country, he said.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the steps being taken to open the doors of the defence establishments for girls and women. He noted the presence of a large number of the girl cadets and termed it to be a symbol of changing attitude of the nation. “Country needs your contribution and there are ample opportunities for that”, he told the girl cadets.

He said now the daughters of the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools and women are getting major responsibilities in the army. The daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force.

“In such a situation, it should be our endeavour that more and more daughters should be included in NCC”, he added.

The Prime Minister also underlined the major role that today’s youngsters can play in the ‘vocal for local’ campaign. “If today’s youth resolves to use only those goods that have been created with the labour and sweat of an Indian, India’s destiny can be transformed”, he emphasised.

