NCP Crisis Live: NCP camps to face first test on July 5
NCP Crisis Live: NCP camps to face first test on July 5
updated: Jul 04 2023, 08:07 ist
Track the latest political developments around the NCP crisis here with us on DH.
07:50
NCP camps to face first test on July 5
Amid sackings and suspensions of each other’s leaders and office-bearers in a bid to claim control of the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the two factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar would face the first test on Wednesday whenparallel meetings are held in Mumbai.
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/ncp-camps-to-face-first-test-on-july-5-1233675.html
07:43
Ajit Pawar joined us because he supports development, trusts PM Modi's leadership: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said NCP leaderAjitPawarhasjoinedhis government tosupportthe state'sdevelopmentand express his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi. On Sunday,AjitPawarled a vertical split in the NCP to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle SharadPawar, who founded the party 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.
The political changes that took place in Maharashtra on Sunday have not only changed the power equations there but will also have an impact on politics beyond that state.The swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as a Deputy Chief Minister and eight other NCP MLAs as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government has meant a major split in Sharad Pawar’s party and a consolidation of the BJP-Sena alliance.
NCP camps to face first test on July 5
Amid sackings and suspensions of each other’s leaders and office-bearers in a bid to claim control of the 25-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the two factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar would face the first test on Wednesday whenparallel meetings are held in Mumbai.
Read more
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/ncp-camps-to-face-first-test-on-july-5-1233675.html
Ajit Pawar joined us because he supports development, trusts PM Modi's leadership: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said NCP leaderAjitPawarhasjoinedhis government tosupportthe state'sdevelopmentand express his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi. On Sunday,AjitPawarled a vertical split in the NCP to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle SharadPawar, who founded the party 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.
Read more
OPINION | Maha bankruptcy of political morality
The political changes that took place in Maharashtra on Sunday have not only changed the power equations there but will also have an impact on politics beyond that state.The swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as a Deputy Chief Minister and eight other NCP MLAs as ministers in the Eknath Shinde government has meant a major split in Sharad Pawar’s party and a consolidation of the BJP-Sena alliance.
Read more