Maharashtra Political Updates: Polls will be fought under Eknath Shinde, says Shiv Sena

Amid the changing political equilibrium in Maharashtra, the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition said that there is no threat to Eknath Shinde and he would continue to be the chief minister and steer the state on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Track the latest political developments of Maharashtra, only with DH.
Sena MLA opposes NCP's Aditi Tatkare becoming Raigad guardian minister
In an indication of a turf war between the new allies, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale on Thursday opposed NCP leader Aditi Tatkare being made guardian minister for the Raigad district.
Polls will be fought under Eknath Shinde, says Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena factions claim to be in touch with each other’s MLAs
Amid hectic political developments, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday made claims about each other’s MLAs joining them.
In fact, after the inclusion of NCP’s Ajit Pawar in the government led by Shinde and deputy chief monster Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, two Shiv Sena MLAs - Sanjay Shirsat and Bharat Gogawale had voiced concern.
Gogawale, who belongs to the Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents Mahad in the same district, while Aditi Tatkare is the daughter of Raigad's NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.
