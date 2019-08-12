Maharashtra: Prohibitory orders in Kolhapur

In what comes as a surprise, the Maharashtra government has clamped prohibitory orders in Kolhapur for 12 days to aid rescue and relief work.
The opposition parties Congress and NCP has lambasted the Devendra Fadnavis government for the move when people are reeling under crisis.
The order has been issued by resident deputy collector Sanjay Shinde.
There is a possibility of trouble in view of August 12 (Bakri Eid), August 15 (Independence Day) and August 24 (Dahi Handi).
“This could be in the form of suicides, indefinite hunger strikes, sit-in dharnas, frequent agitations by political parties or organisations, which cannot be ruled out. The possibility of a law and order situation arising out of such unanticipated developments cannot be ignored,” Shinde said in his clamp order.
“The draconian and reminiscent of General Dwyer’s days," says Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik.
Slamming the government, State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said that when the flood situation was at its peak, various ruling party leaders were busy in their political and election yatras which worsened the crisis.
