Maharashtra: Put stains of cow urine-ghee in nostrils of infected patients, Sambhaji Bhide suggests cure for COVID-19

Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said cow urine and ghee made from the milk of the indigenous cow had disinfecting qualities, and the state government and Centre should consider using them to cure COVID-19 patients.

In an application given to Sangli authorities, Bhide also demanded action against members of a family in Islampur here, majority of whom tested positive for novel coronavirus, for allegedly going outdoors despite being advised quarantine.

"The ghee from indigenous cows has the strongest disinfecting qualities. It is advisable to put stains of ghee in the nostrils of infected patients after every three hours and ask them to drink cow urine twice a day. This will cure them fast," he said.

In his application to Sangli Collector Abhijit Chaudhri, Bhide said, "The family members returned from Saudi. Despite clear instructions of home quarantining given to them, they kept on roaming in society and defied the orders. This act of the family has posed danger to the society."

He demanded that the family be booked under section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder.

Bhide, in his application. also said India should go to the International Court of Justice against China for the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

China, "a catastrophe of the world", should be boycotted, he told reporters here.