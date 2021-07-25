Maharashtra Rains Live: Death toll in Raigad landslide rises to 52; NDRF deploys 8 more teams in the state
updated: Jul 25 2021, 08:29 ist
Rescuers waded through knee-deep mud and debris, in a grim search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 115, with nearly 150,000 others evacuated.
08:28
NDRF has deployed 8 more teams in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, taking the total number of NDRF teams deployed for rescue andrelief operations to 34.
07:38
Maharashtra floods: Over 75,000 people shifted in Kolhapur so far; seven dead
Seven persons have died in rain-related incidents in Western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district so far while more than 75,000 people have been shifted to safer places, a state minister said on Saturday. As many as six teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army carried out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, said district guardian minister Satej Patil. (PTI)
Six bodies recovered as death toll in Satara landslide rises to 28
With six bodies being recovered from the landslide-hit Mirgaon village, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Western Maharashtra's Satara district rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 persons are still missing, an official said.
India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 115
Rescuers in India waded through knee-deep mud and debris Saturday in a grim search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 115, with nearly 150,000 others evacuated.
Torrential downpours have lashed India's western coast in recent days, leaving dozens missing near the financial capital Mumbai and causing the worst floods in decades in the resort state of Goa.
A landslide in the hillside village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, left just two concrete structures standing, flattening dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, witnesses told AFP.
"It happened so quickly," said Dilip Pandey, who saw the disaster unfold on Thursday evening.
"There was a huge whooshing sound and the village just collapsed," he told AFP.