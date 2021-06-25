Maharashtra reports first death from Delta Plus variant

The Delta Plus Covid-19 variant claimed its first victim in Maharashtra on Friday — an 80-year-old with co-morbidities.
"Out of the 21 Delta Plus variant patients in Maharashtra, an 80-year-old with co-morbidities passed away," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told news agency ANI.
Out of 21 Delta Plus #COVID19 variant patients in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old with co-morbidities has died: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/qiSLlLwBjx
— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams
Nigerian artists and entrepreneurs bank on crypto-art
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Best Entries So Far 2021
HK artists revive city's bygone era with miniatures
'Ray' series review: Makes for a decent watch
Pets abandoned in huge numbers amid Covid second wave
Is the forced contraception alleged by Britney legal?