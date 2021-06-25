Maharashtra reports first death from Delta Plus variant

The Delta Plus Covid-19 variant claimed its first victim in Maharashtra on Friday — an 80-year-old with co-morbidities.

"Out of the 21 Delta Plus variant patients in Maharashtra, an 80-year-old with co-morbidities passed away," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told news agency ANI.

