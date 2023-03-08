Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government's first budget on March 9

With the local bodies polls in Maharashtra around the corner and the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections a year away the nearly nine-month-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation would have to do a big balancing act when it tables its first budget on Thursday.

Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, who holds the finance and planning portfolios, will be tabling the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The budget-making process is a significant challenge for the Shiv Sena-BJP government headed by Shinde, the CM, who had toppled the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of the BJP.

The budget is expected to be people-oriented with the series of elections in 2023-24. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in 2024, the local body polls including those of big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati are expected to be held in 2023 - which would involve over 50% of state’s population and would be a sort of mini-Assembly polls.

The budget would be the first financial document from the Shinde-Fadnavis government which assumed charge on June 30 last year.

One of the major criticisms of the incumbent government is a flight of industries from Maharashtra to other states including the Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor project and Tata-Airbus defence aircraft manufacturing venture, which were shifted to neighbouring Gujarat.

Maharashtra aims to become a one-trillion-dollar economy to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2026-27.

The new government has set up the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, which has been set up on the lines of NITI Aayog and Economic Advisory Council to drive the economy and regain the No. 1 state position.

Fadnavis would have to give importance to rural and urban areas as the local body polls involve both. There are several big-ticket projects that have been planned for this allocation that have to be made.

The agriculture sector has been facing a crisis because of extended monsoon and unseasonal rains and farmers need to be bailed out from the problems.