Maharashtra: Shiv Sena demands key portfolios

It isn't just a tussle for the post of Chief Minister or a deputy but the BJP-Shiv Sena difference goes much beyond - including allocation of key portfolios.

In the outgoing government, the Shiv Sena has got a raw deal from the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation.

There are three basic reasons for that - the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the elections separately in 2014, the Fadnavis government came to power through 'indirect and unconditional' support of NCP, and Sena sat in Opposition benches only to walk into the government a month later.

Read More: Tussle goes beyond CMship, Sena wants key portfolios