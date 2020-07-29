Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: Where and how to check result

Results of Class 10 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra state education board will be declared on Wednesday. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted SSC (Class 10) exams in all its nine divisions in February and March.

Some of the Maharashtra SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state cancelled the geography exam, which was the last paper. The history paper was held on March 21 and the paper-checking process was delayed owing to the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: How to check result on websites

Students will be able to check their results on these websites after they are declared: Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “SSC Examination Result 2020”

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

You can then take a print out of your results for future reference.