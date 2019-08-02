Maharashtra to survey villages using drones

The Maharashtra government has decided to undertake a large scale mapping of Gaothan areas (Aabadi, or settlement areas in villages) using drones.

The Survey of India, the national mapping agency of the country under the Ministry of Science & Technology has signed an MoU with the Department of Revenue and Land Records, Government of Maharashtra to this effect.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the drone-based mapping project being carried out at Nimgaon Korhale in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday.

Minister for Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Pankaja Gopinath Munde, Surveyor General of India Lt Gen Girish Kumar were also present during the launch of the project.

This large scale mapping project will be carried out using professional survey-grade drone covering more than 40,000 Village Gaothan (Aabadi) areas in Maharashtra.

These village areas which have not been surveyed earlier will be mapped at 1:500 scale covering all land parcels for preparing the accurate revenue maps and GIS database.

Drone survey will be pivotal to fix locations of village boundaries, canals, canal limits and roads in these villages.