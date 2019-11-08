Maharashtra tops pregnancy-related deaths

Maharashtra continues to account for more than half of 1,131 pregnancy-related deaths, which included 18 girls below the age of 14 years, in the country in 2016.

The 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2016' report by National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB) showed the deaths due to pregnancy had reported an increase from 1049 in 2015. However, the figures of 2015 and 2016 are less than the figure of 1,294.

Of the 1,131 deaths, 112 were deaths during abortion while the rest 1,019 were other than abortion-related deaths. Though the numbers are less compared to other causes, these many deaths happening exposes health infrastructure, particularly in Maharashtra.

The report also does not provide any details about the economic condition of the victims as well as their accessibility to hospitals and doctors.

Maharashtra reported 609 such deaths, including 27 deaths during the process of abortion. Madhya Pradesh was a distant second in pregnancy-related deaths with 169 deaths followed by Gujarat (91) and Uttar Pradesh (68). All these states have been occupying the top spot for couple of years.

Karnataka reported 10 deaths in 2016 while it was 17 in 2014.

When it comes to suicides, illegitimate pregnancies were reasons for 40 deaths in 2016 as against 49 in 2015 and 56 in 2014. Maharashtra (9) and Jharkhand (8) had the highest number of suicides due to illegitimate pregnancies.

Extra-marital relations led to suicide in 983 cases, including 425 women. Failure in love affair was another reason for suicide with 4579 people, including 2,139 women, taking their own life.

















Deaths related to Pregnancy States and Pregnancy related deaths 2016 Victims and Age – Abortion related deaths Victims and Age – Pregnancy-related deaths due to causes other than abortion 2016 1,131 Maharashtra 609 Less than 14 years 11 Less than 14 years 7 2015 1,049 Madhya Pradesh 169 14- 18 years 5 14- 18 years 17 2014 1,294 Gujarat 91 18-30 years 59 18-30 years 730 Uttar Pradesh 68 30-45 years 31 30-45 years 260 Karnataka 10 45-60 years 2 45-60 years 9 ALL INDIA 1131

In 2016

Abortion related deaths – 112 (116 in 2015 / 122 in 2014)

Deaths due to causes other than abortion – 1,019 (933 in 2015 / 1,172 in 2014)