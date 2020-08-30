Maharashtra: Two brothers drown in river while clicking selfies

Two brothers drown in river while clicking selfies

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 30 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:25 ist

Two brothers drowned in a swollen river in Thane district of Maharashtra while clicking selfies, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday after Shahbaz Ansari (24) and Shahalam Ansari (22) went for fishing with their mother in Chavindra village amidst heavy rains, an official said.

The duo was busy taking selfies when one of them slipped and fell into the river and washed away, he said, adding that the other brother jumped into the water to save his sibling but drowned.

Their bodies have been fished out of the water, he added. 

