Maharashtra Vande Bharat trains cross milestone of 1 lakh passengers in 32 days

The two Vande Bharat Express trains that traverse through the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges, reserve areas, temple towns and pilgrimage spots have crossed the one lakh passenger mark in just 32 days.

On 11 February, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express.

Both the trains originate from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the headquarters of Central Railway.

“The two trains have carried 1,00,259 passengers in a period of 32 days. The immense popularity of these trains have registered a revenue of Rs 8.60 crore,” CR officials said on Sunday.

The 22225 Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express generated a revenue of Rs 2.07 crore, with a passenger count of 26,028 from CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi.

The 22226 Solapur–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express generated a revenue of Rs 2.23 crore from 27,520 passengers from Solapur, Kurduwadi, and Pune.

The 22223 Mumbai–Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express generated a revenue of Rs 2.05 crore, with a passenger count of 23,296 from CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road.

Finally, the 22224 Sainagar Shirdi–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express generated a revenue of Rs.2.25 crore from 23,415 passengers from Sainagar Shirdi and Nashik Road.

In comparison to regular Indian Railways trains, the Vande Bharat trains have superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds.

They also have better heat ventilation and air-conditioning systems with UV lamps for germ-free supply of air. The intelligent air-conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions / occupancy.

“The tremendous success of these trains has given fillip to providing modern, comfortable and hi-speed transport to its esteemed passengers by Railways,” the CR officials added.