Maharashtra's BVA aims to intensify Covid-19 battle, launches 'Mission Super 30'

While the whole world is slowly trying to crawl back to life, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has intensified the battle against the coronavirus. The party has launched the 'Mission Super 30' campaign to rapidly test as many people as they can in the 30-day period.

The campaign will also be assisted by Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

The campaign is aimed at testing the maximum number of people to ensure the gravity of the virus spread and measures that need to be taken to prevent it. According to the campaign, the patients that are Covid-19 suspects can be sent to quarantine centres while the ones who have tested positive can be sent to government hospitals for treatment. "The whole idea is to keep a deadline for identifying the severity of the virus. The more the people are tested, the better will be our result in curbing the spread," said Hitendra Thakur, BVA president and MLA, Vasai.

Besides rapid testing, distribution of safety gear will also be a part of the campaign. "The campaign also aims at distributing around 10,000 masks and as many COVID kits. Aside from that, 500 temperature guns and 500 oxymeters would be made available for people," said Kshitij Thakur, BVA MLA from Nallasopara.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in March, BVA has been carrying out a slew of measures to provide relief to Covid-19 patients and also lending a helping hand to the government to cope with the crisis. They plan to continue their efforts until the virus is flattened.