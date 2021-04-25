Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll sees alarming spike

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths is on the rise in Maharashtra with 832 deaths being reported on Sunday.

Over the last week, there has been a steady increase in the number of deaths.

Last Monday, the state reported 351 deaths followed by 519 on Tuesday, 568 on Wednesday, 568 on Thursday, 773 on Friday and 676 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the state reported 66,191 cases and 832 deaths taking the progressive total to 42,95,027 and 64,760, respectively.

During the day, 61,450 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 35,30,060 crossing the 35-lakh mark.

The recovery rate stands at 82.19%.

Nearly 43 lakh people are under quarantine in the state.