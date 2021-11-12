Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson calls Kangana Ranaut an 'agent of hate'

Lashing out at Kangana Ranaut, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has described the actor as an “agent of hate” and even criticised the Prime Minister’s Office.

“‘Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut is an agent of hate, intolerance and rabidity. It is not surprising that she feels that India got its freedom in 2014. Hate, intolerance, sham patriotism, intolerance and oppression were liberated in India in 2014,” tweeted Gandhi, who is based in Mumbai.

when a very poisonous and vicious ideology gained dominance in India, personified by the Prime Minister. So it is natural that a vicious and petty person like Ms. Ranaut should feel that India got its freedom in 2014. — Tushar (@TusharG) November 12, 2021

According to him, purveyors of hate got official sanction to freely propagate hate in 2014. “This is what happens when a poisonous ideology is given official sanction. It is not at all surprising that subscribers of such hate would not feel that sacrifices of our freedom fighters are significant,” he said.

In a criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "It is not surprising that such statements were made In a function attended by the PM. After all, today the PMO has become the fountain of hate that flows abundantly in our country.”