Mahatma's birthday in an age of NRC

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked party workers of West Bengal to start making people aware on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to dampen the campaign of the ruling Trinamool Congress that the saffron party's stand on NRC is creating panic in the state. At a meeting with office bearers, MPs and MLAs of the state, Shah also told them to refrain from making any off-the-cuff remarks on the National Register of Citizens as it might lead to more confusion among the people which might have a negative impact on the BJP.