Mahindra Defence to supply anti-submarine system to Indian Navy

The Government on Friday awarded a Mahindra Group company a Rs 1,349.50 crore contract to manufacture Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suites (IADS) for the warships of the Indian Navy.

The IADS comes with an integrated capability for detecting enemy submarines and torpedoes at extended ranges as well as diverting incoming torpedoes fired by enemy submarines.

The Ministry of Defence inked the contract with the Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL) for procurement of the 14 IADSs.

The high-end underwater equipment uses the latest technology and is designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats. It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships – small, medium, and large. The complex array of sensors in water undertakes surveillance, and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis, to enable necessary action, the MDSL stated.

“It is the first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats,” S P Shukla, the chairman of the MDSL, said.

The IADS is the first of its kind being developed by a company of India for the Indian Navy. The MDSL said that it had qualified by proving the capability of the system through comprehensive testing by the Ministry of Defence in actual operations at sea before being declared as winner on commercial bid.

The MoD stated that the contract was an important boost to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and would provide a major fillip to indigenous defence industry in technology development and production.