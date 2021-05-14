Mahindra & Mahindra to cover Covid-19 vaccination cost of dealership employees

Homegrown utility vehicles and farm equipment major Mahindra & Mahindra will be covering the Covid-19 vaccination expenses of all of its dealership employees numbering around 80,000, while also providing one year medical insurance of Rs 1 lakh for treatment.

In case of the demise of a dealership employee due to the pandemic, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased with the company and its dealer contributing an equal sum of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Read more: Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala extended till May 23

In a letter to its dealers, the company said to encourage vaccination of each and every employee of the dealerships, it will "reimburse the vaccination expenses of all dealer manpower subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per person, for both the doses". This will be applicable till March 31, 2022.

Besides, M&M said it will also "provide one year of medical insurance of Rs 1 lakh for Covid treatment for the dealer employees. This would include home quarantine assistance up to Rs 10,000" and it will be a one-time expense for the next year.

The letter further said, "In case of an unfortunate incident of the demise of an associate due to Covid, the organization will pay a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh to the deceased employee’s family. An equal amount shall be contributed by the dealer to render financial help to the family. This will be applicable from 1st February 2021 to 31st August 2021."

Reacting to the step taken up by the company, M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, "We have to walk the talk if we say that our dealer partners are part of our family..."

Stating that in the last two months, many of the company's associates have gone through overwhelming hardships, M&M said, "We have always considered our partners and their employees as our extended family and given the utmost importance to their health, wellbeing, and safety. Given the current conditions, we would like to extend support in whatever we can, to ensure we rise against Covid-19."