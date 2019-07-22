Main forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aurangabad

Two men were forced to 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

The incident was reported on Sunday night from the Azad Chowk area of Aurangabad, which is the tourism capital of the state and the divisional headquarters of the Marathwada region.

Following the incident, security was beefed up. The incident was also captured by CCTV.

Shaikh Amer (24), a delivery boy who works with a food ordering application, and his friend Shaikh Nasir (26) were waiting to hire an auto-rickshaw when four to five men in a car allegedly intercepted them and asked them to say Jai Shri Ram. There was no physical violence against them. Fearing problems, the two youths said 'Jai Shri Ram.'

"We are trying to identify the vehicle and the accused. Strict action would be taken against them," Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said.

This is the third such incident in Maharashtra.

On Friday last, Imran Ismail Patel, who works in a hotel was allegedly manhandled by a group and forced top say "Jai Shri Ram" near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area of Aurangabad. One person was arrested in this connection.

It may be recalled in June, a cab driver was beaten up in Mumbra in Thane district and forced to say Jai Shri Ram. Three persons were arrested in this connection.