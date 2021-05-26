'Main zinda hu': Man in Madhya Pradesh runs around to convince officials he's alive, seek govt benefits

Shivkumar Ahirwar of Ashok Nagar district, Madhya Pradesh, has been exempted from receiving any benefits under Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojna as he has been officially declared dead due to an error in data entry in 2019.

The 24-year-old registered under the scheme in 2018 and soon after his son’s birth, he received Rs 18,000 benefit from the government. He learnt that he has been declared dead only when he visited the branch in March 2021 after his daughter’s birth.

“The officer told me that as per government records, I was declared dead in 2019. I was shocked. I tried to tell them that I was Shivkumar and I was alive but no one would listen. They asked me to get it rectified from higher authorities and only then can any benefits be transferred to me,” Shivkumar said told The Indian Express. Shivkumar has been visiting the office for the past two months with the letter issued from his village sarpanch stating that he is alive.

An enquiry by the Janpad officer for Chanderi recently found out that it was an error made by Gourav Lodhi, the data entry clerk. A show-cause notice has been issued against him. Abhay Verma, Ashok Nagar Collector told the publication that "the error is being rectified and it will be fixed in the next one week". He assured that all benefits that Shivkumar is entitled to will be duly transferred.

According to the report, an application of Shivkumar’s death was received by the panchayat secretary in March 2018, and Gram Yojna Sahayak Santosh Rao approved it in May 2018. Gaurav Lodhi updated it on official records in October 2019.

Shivkumar claimed that Lodhi offered him monetary benefits for being declared dead last year. “He told me that I will get Rs 2 lakh from the government as benefits and I could keep half of the money. But I did not agree,” he told the publication.

According to Chanderi tehsil SDM Devendra Singh, Shivkumar was not present in the physical verification of beneficiaries in October 2019 and hence he was declared dead. About the claims made by Shivkumar, Singh told the publication, “Prima facie, it does not appear that the clerk and the gram yojna sahayak was involved… However, we will initiate an inquiry into the allegation.”