Major terror hideout busted in J&K's Poonch

A major terrorist hideout was busted in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation of the Army and police in Gursai area of the district, said Ramesh Kumar Angral, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch.

Six pistols and an AK assault rifle were seized. Four of the pistols were of Pakistan-make, while two others were made in the US, the officer told PTI.

Besides the AK assault rifle and pistols, the other recoveries made include three AK magazines with 90 rounds, 10 pistol magazines, one Chinese grenade and six PIKA rounds, Angral said.

He said some Pakistani currency, eatables and clothes, mobile phone with a Pakistan SIM card, a knife and a nail cutter were also recovered.

Angral said no one was arrested during the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the officer said.