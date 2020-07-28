Majority not in support of opening theatres, gyms, metro, international flights amid Covid-19: survey

With the government preparing to issue Unlock 3.0 guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey has shown that a very few people are willing to visit theatres, multiplexes and gymnasium or board a metro or local train in the next two months even if these services are permitted.

Also, a majority are also not in a mood to support any move to start international air travel.

Since June 1, the government has opened up several sectors in a phased manner through two guidelines on unlocking the country from restrictions.

According to the survey conducted by Local Circles, only 6 per cent are willing to visit a theatre or a multiplex while only 9 per cent have expressed their eagerness to hit the gyms in the next 60 days.

The survey also said that 71 per cent of the citizens were not willing to take a metro or a local train in the next month. When it comes to starting international flights from August 1, 62 per cent are opposed to any such move.

The survey was conducted among around 34,000 people in 255 districts.

To the question on whether they would visit a theatre or a multiplex to which 9,301 responded, 72 per cent said a definite no while 18 per cent said they haven't been watching movies in theatres. Among those surveyed, 3 per cent said they would go to movies multiple times during this period while another 3 per cent said they might go once or twice.

This comes against the backdrop of a proposal to allow cinema theatres to open next month. Reportedly, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs favouring the opening of theatres with restrictions like people sitting in alternate rows.

"The majority feel that opening them is extremely risky, given the Covid-19 situation. Although cinema hall owners have been asking for the reopening of theatres with 50 per cent seating capacity, concern remains about the air-conditioning inside theatres leading to spread of the virus from asymptomatic but infected individuals," the survey said.

On the opening of gymnasium, 6 per cent said they would frequent the fitness centres while 3 per cent said they would go less frequently than pre-Coivd-19 times. However, 32 per cent said they will skip the gym till the situation is completely under control while 59 per cent were not going to gymnasium previously. To this query, 9158 people had responded.

"Earlier, restaurants across the country were allowed to restart operation but the number of customers visiting these restaurants for dining in have been very small. This shows that the majority of the people are not in a mood to be irresponsible when it comes to Covid-19 and the fate of gymnasiums and multiplexes might end up being the same, were they opened as part of Unlock 3.0," it said.

Though states like Delhi are ready to start metro operations, the survey showed that only 29 per cent of the 7,992 respondents answered in the affirmative while 63 per cent answered in the negative.