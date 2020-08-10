Majority of the parents against re-opening schools in September: Survey

Fearing for the wellbeing of their children amid coronavirus pandemic, a survey on Monday claimed that 58% of parents are opposed to reopening of schools in September as they are not ready to take chances on health matters and concerns about the collapse of social distancing norms.

According to the survey by 'Local Circles' based on responses from around 25,000 spread across 252 districts, only 33% were positive about re-opening of schools while 9% did not have an opinion.

Educational institutions have been closed since around mid-March and several schools are going ahead with digital classes. The survey was conducted amid reports that the government was mulling starting classes for Class X-XII from September 1 and for Class VI-IX a fortnight later.

Among those opposed to the re-opening of schools from September 1, the survey claimed that 13% said they cannot afford to take chances with children given the risk and unknowns related to Covid-19 while 9% felt social distancing will not be possible in schools.

According to the survey, 5% felt Covid-19 spread will increase even faster if schools were opened while 2% believed online education is a good substitute given the situation and 1% said there is a serious risk with seniors in the family in case a child in the family gets infected. "47% said all of the above were valid reasons for them and 23% said they are not opposed to the opening of schools from September 1," it added.

"This shows that the risk and unknowns of Covid-19, hard to implement social distancing in schools and risk to seniors in the family are amongst top reasons why parents don’t want the school to start from September 1," the survey added.

One of the concerns of parents is about access to online classes as many of them do not have the proper equipment for attending digital classes.

Media reports suggested that the number of students testing positive for Covid-19 increased since the re-opening of schools while hundreds have been ordered into quarantine. Israel was the first country to re-start schools in May and within days, a number of students contracted the virus infection. On the other hand, Kenya had decided to cancel the entire school year.