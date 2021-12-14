'Make cow national animal, ban its slaughter,' says BJP's Kirori Lal Meena in Rajya Sabha

A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to declare cow as the national animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country.
Making a special mention in the House, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said that cows are an integral part of Indian culture, and that even Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.
"Therefore, I demand that the Central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the 'national animal'," he said.
Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the national level to ensure social harmony and national security.
K Vanlalvena of the MNF spoke about the issue of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and urged the Central government to help them.
Rajya Sabha member Narendra Jadhav (nominated) demanded that the Central government should regulate, subsidise and cap prices for cardiovascular as well as pacemaker surgeries.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg
Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold
Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer
20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster
DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within
DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign
Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram
India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs