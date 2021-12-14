'Make cow national animal, ban its slaughter': BJP MP

'Make cow national animal, ban its slaughter,' says BJP's Kirori Lal Meena in Rajya Sabha

He said that cows are an integral part of Indian culture, and that even Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 19:59 ist
Representative picture. Credit: PTI Photo

A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to declare cow as the national animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country.

Making a special mention in the House, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said that cows are an integral part of Indian culture, and that even Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.

"Therefore, I demand that the Central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the 'national animal'," he said.

Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the national level to ensure social harmony and national security.

K Vanlalvena of the MNF spoke about the issue of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and urged the Central government to help them.

Rajya Sabha member Narendra Jadhav (nominated) demanded that the Central government should regulate, subsidise and cap prices for cardiovascular as well as pacemaker surgeries.

