Make important info related to preventive healthcare part of school curriculum: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to make important information related to preventive healthcare part of school curriculums under the government's 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign.

The state government's vision behind the campaign is to make everyone aware about living a healthy lifestyle, he said while chairing a meeting to review the campaign.

It is for the first time that a state government has introduced a programme on preventive healthcare which will motivate people to stay fit and healthy, the chief minister said.

Gehlot directed the officials to make information related to preventive healthcare a part of school curriculums and to introduce a 'Nirogi Rajasthan' helpline so that people can consult experts on health issues.

The chief minister said that under the campaign, the government will conduct a digital health survey of people and also reviewed the progress of new medical colleges coming up in the state.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other officials were present in the meeting.