Making endeavour for return of normalcy in J-K: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that it was committed to making every endeavour to ensure that the region of Jammu and Kashmir returned to a state of normalcy as expeditiously as possible, consistent with the requirement of national security and the maintenance of peace and order.

In an affidavit to a petition filed by Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions, the Union Home Ministry said, “the nefarious activities of the militant elements with support and funding from across the border, have resulted in a massive loss of lives over the years”.

Since the year 1990, around 41,866 people have been killed and the state witnessed 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence, it said.

In its separate affidavit, Jammu and Kashmir government submitted that District Magistrates have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, only as per necessity in each of the areas.

The situation was being monitored on a daily basis to reduce inconvenience to the people and internet kiosks have been put up for those who required such facilities, it said.

It said that 96% of schools in Kashmir and 100% in Jammu and Ladakh were open.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, had issued order, which were confirmed by Principal Secretary to government of Jammu and Kashmir, Home Department, for restrictions on data services under Rule 2 (1), first proviso, of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

"Temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services has been resorted to in order to prevent the law and order violations as it is the experience since many years that internet and mobile services are misused by anti-India elements, across the border and within the region of Jammu and Kashmir to spread false provocative content to instigate violence and also to smoothly carry out terrorist operations,” it stated.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the mobile services were introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in 2003 only, though it was started in the rest of the country in 1995.

He said that till September 27, as many as 10.54 lakh patients were attended to in OPD in Kashmir division and 15,768 major surgeries and 65,976 minor surgeries were performed in this period.