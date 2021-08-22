Malabar naval exercise involving Quad nations to start on August 26

The next edition of the Malabar naval exercise involving the Quad countries is set to commence from August 26-29 off the coast of Guam for which two Indian warships INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt reached the island in the western Pacific.

With participation from the US Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force and Royal Australian Navy, the high-tempo exercises would involve intense wargaming by destroyers', frigates, corvettes, submarines, helicopters and long-range maritime patrol aircraft of the participating navies.

“Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations including live weapon firing drills, anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, joint manoeuvres and tactical exercises will be conducted during the exercise,” said an Indian Navy spokesperson.

The Malabar series of exercises began in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the Indian and US Navy but grew in its stature over the years involving Japanese and Australian navies to turn into a strategic convergence of the countries aligning against China. The latest entrant was Royal Australian Navy who joined last year completing the Quad.

To be conducted at sea, the exercise will provide an opportunity for common minded navies to enhance interoperability, gain from best practices and develop a common understanding of procedures for maritime security operations.

As part of the Exercise, Vice Admiral AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command will have operational discussions with Rear Admiral Leonard "Butch" Dollaga, Commander, CTF-74 -- a part of the 7th Fleet -- focussing on developing an action plan and coordinated operations in the maritime domain.

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti would embark on board INS Shivalik during the conduct of sea phase.

The participating Indian ships are the latest indigenously designed and built, multi-role guided missile stealth frigate and anti-submarine corvette respectively. They are part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters.

INS Shivalik is commanded by Captain Kapil Mehta whilst INS Kadmatt is commanded by Commander RK Maharana.