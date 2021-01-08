Malayali who waved tricolour in US protest says it was to show that there was no racism

It was Vincent Xavier, a Malayali, who waved the tricolour amidst the violent protests in the US on Wednesday.

As the social media was abuzz with queries over the presence of the tricolour, Vincent posted on the social media that the Amercian patriots from various nations and races joined the rally in support of Donald Trump.

"American patriots - Vietnamese, Indian, Korean & Iranian origins, & from so many other nations & races, who believe massive voter fraud has happened joined rally yesterday in solidarity with Trump. Peaceful protestors who were exercising our rights!" he tweeted.

Vincent Xavier alias Vinson Palathingal, a Republican party member who was even picked by Trump to President's Export Council, has his roots at Chmapakkara in Kochi in Kerala. He crossed the borders to the US in 1990 after graduating in civil engineering to pursue higher studies and has now become a politician. He is now a state central committee member of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Xavier told a section of media in Kerala over the phone that he was carrying Indian flag for the first time in a US rally and the intention was to show that there was no racism. Americans hailing from various nations used to bring their national flags while participating in such rallies to celebrate their origin. This prompted him to carry the tricolour this time, said Xavier.

Xavier said that it was the fifth rally of Trump that he was participating and all were peaceful. The violence at the US Capitol was unleashed by a section who intruded into a peaceful protest. Among the one million people who gathered, a small group of trained persons unleashed the violence, he said.

He also said that the protest was only against the fraud in the elections as there should be a legally elected President for the US.