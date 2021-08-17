Malayalis stranded in Afghanistan send SOS calls

With at least 41 Malayalis, including women and children, reported to be stranded in Afghanistan, the Kerala government has urged the Centre to initiate steps for safe evacuation of the Malayais also.

Many Malayalis got in touch with the Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs Department (NORKA). Some have said that Taliban were verifying their document and taking away their passports and other important documents.

NORKA principal secretary K Ellangovan sent a letter to MEA urging that considering the huge threat on the lives of the stranded Malayalis they shall be evacuated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, mother of Nimisha alias Fathima, one of the four Malayali women jailed in Afghanistan after they left India to join the IS, told a section of media that the four women could have been also released from prison and hence they should be also evacuated and legal steps initiated under Indian laws.

Even as there were reports that many Malayalis were working in Afghanistan, the state government did not have any proper records of this. Sources said that many could have even migrated illegally to Afghan from other Gulf countries.