Maldives took 'swift action' against threat to Indian high commission: MEA

The government of Maldives has taken "swift action" against a threat made to the Indian High Commission in Male, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

It also said all precautions are being taken after an opposition leader linked to the island nation's former president Abdulla Yameen's party had tweeted on December 23 calling for an arson attack on the High Commission of India in Malé.

Abbas Adil Riza, who earlier held official positions in the Maldivian government, tweeted alleging that the February 8, 2012, arson attack in Addu City in the Indian Ocean nation was ordered by India, and called for attacking the Indian High Commission.

The government of the Maldives has launched an investigation on the threat, which has been condemned by the ruling MDP and several other political parties.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "You would have seen the statements issued by the government of Maldives as well as by other parties condemning this. We have noted that the government has taken swift action and the matter is being investigated."

"The Indian High Commission there is in close contact with the government of Maldive and on the security side, it is taking necessary precautionary measures,"