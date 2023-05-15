Man molests air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Male passenger 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

'The accused was allegedly in a drunken state,' police said

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • May 15 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 15:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, police said on Monday.

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said.

"The air hostess brought the incident to the crew's notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state," police said.

Also Read| UP: Computer instructor molests 12 girl students at govt school, headmaster among 3 booked

The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here, they said.

Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amritsar
Aviation Industry
Molestation
Crime Against Women
Dubai

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Changing notions of alms and charity

Changing notions of alms and charity

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

 