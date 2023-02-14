Mallikarjun Kharge pays tributes to Pulwama heroes

Mallikarjun Kharge pays tributes to Pulwama heroes

We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs, Kharge said

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 14 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 13:42 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who died in a terror attack on this day four years ago.

Kharge said, "We bow in reverence to the supreme sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. We remember their indomitable valour and courage in the service of the nation. Lest We Forget."

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had orchestrated an attack on the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force.

Days after the dastardly terror attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the terror case, has named JeM chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, slain terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan as accused in the case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
CRPF
Pulwama terror attack
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Jaish-e-Mohammed
NIA

What's Brewing

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

Forging meaning at work

Forging meaning at work

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

 