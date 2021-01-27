Mamata Banerjee cracks the whip on TMC dissenters

Cracking the whip on potential defectors and dissenters in the party Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee decided not to hold any discussions with them and take stern action. TMC sources said that the Chief Minister was of the opinion that there was no point in holding discussions with those who had made up their mind to join the BJP.

They further revealed that till December the TMC leadership was in favour of pacifying disgruntled party leaders through discussions. But they hardened their stand after party secretary-general and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee wrote letters to TMC MLAs joined BJP asking them to clear their stand.

“Since then the party leadership has decided to teach a listen to potential defectors,” a senior TMC leader said. He also said that such “disgruntled elements” took all the advantages from the party but now they were speaking against the party in public and joining the BJP.

He also said that in such a situation the party had no option but to take stern action with such leaders. “ The Chief Minister is of the view that it’s better not to have such malcontents in the party,” he said.

The Chief Minister on Monday indicated that she would no longer tolerate disgruntled leaders in the party when she said a rally in Hooghly district “ those who want to leave the party should hurry. Otherwise, the train will leave.”

However, in terms of taking stern action, the TMC supremo was focusing on those who were determined to join the BJP. “ But as for those leaders who were offended with the party for some reason the party leadership will address their grievances through discussion,” the TMC leader said.

Earlier the TMC leadership swiftly expelled Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya after she publicly criticised the party following the resignation of Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee. TMC issued a show-cause notice to its Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal on Tuesday after he alleged that a section of party leaders was conspiring to ensure his defeat in the Assembly elections.

TMC leadership was left red-faced when former Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP after several rounds of discussion.